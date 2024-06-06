HT Auto
Lamborghini Huracan Evo vs Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan Evo and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Price starts at Rs. 3.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC. Huracan Evo: 5204 cc engine, 7.2 to 7.3 kmpl mileage. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan Evo vs Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Huracan evo Maybach gls [2021-2024]
BrandLamborghiniMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 3.22 Cr₹ 2.43 Cr
Mileage7.2 to 7.3 kmpl8.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity5204 cc3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders108

Huracan Evo
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
RWD
₹3.22 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
600 4MATIC
₹2.43 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine Type
V10 90° IDS, 40 valves4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 6500 rpm730 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
602 bhp @ 8000 rpm550 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes-
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 30 R20285 / 45 R22
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Magneto-rheologicalMulti-link, Air Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Front Suspension
Magneto-rheologicalDouble Wishbone, Air Springs, Single-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20325 / 40 R22
Length
45205205
Wheelbase
26203135
Kerb Weight
13892785
Height
11651838
Width
22362030
Bootspace
150520
No of Seating Rows
12
Seating Capacity
25
Doors
25
Fuel Tank Capacity
8390
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,67,45,2722,77,64,405
Ex-Showroom Price
3,22,00,0002,43,10,000
RTO
32,74,00024,85,000
Insurance
12,70,7729,68,905
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,89,7995,96,765

