In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan Evo and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Price starts at Rs. 3.22 Cr (last recorded price) for RWD, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 600 4MATIC. Huracan Evo: 5204 cc engine, 7.2 to 7.3 kmpl mileage. Maybach GLS: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan Evo vs Maybach GLS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Huracan evo
|Maybach gls
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 3.22 Cr
|₹ 2.75 Cr
|Mileage
|7.2 to 7.3 kmpl
|8.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|5204 cc
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|10
|8