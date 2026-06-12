In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan Evo and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Price starts at Rs. 3.22 Cr (last recorded price) for RWD, Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Cr (ex-showroom price) for G 450d. Huracan Evo: 5204 cc engine, 7.2 to 7.3 kmpl mileage. G-Class: 2989 cc engine, 8.47 to 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan Evo vs G-Class Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Huracan evo
|G-class
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 3.22 Cr
|₹ 2.9 Cr
|Mileage
|7.2 to 7.3 kmpl
|8.47 to 10 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|5204 cc
|2989 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|10
|6