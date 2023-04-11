In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan Evo and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Price starts at Rs. 3.22 Cr (last recorded price) for RWD, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Limousine. Huracan Evo: 5204 cc engine, 7.2 to 7.3 kmpl mileage. AMG GT 63 S E Performance: 3982 cc engine, 12.65 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan Evo vs AMG GT 63 S E Performance Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Huracan evo
|Amg gt 63 s e performance
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 3.22 Cr
|₹ 3.3 Cr
|Mileage
|7.2 to 7.3 kmpl
|12.65 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|5204 cc
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|10
|8