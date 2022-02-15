Huracan Evo vs AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Huracan evo Amg gt 4-door coupe Brand Lamborghini Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 3.22 Cr ₹ 2.6 Cr Mileage 7.2 to 7.3 kmpl 8.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 5204 cc 3982 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 10 8

In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan Evo and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Price starts at Rs. 3.22 Cr (last recorded price) for RWD, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Price starts at Rs. 2.6 Cr (last recorded price) for 63 S 4MATIC Plus. Huracan Evo: 5204 cc engine, 7.2 to 7.3 kmpl mileage. AMG GT 4-Door Coupe: 3982 cc engine, 8.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.