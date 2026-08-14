In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan Evo and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Price starts at Rs. 3.22 Cr (last recorded price) for RWD, Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Price starts at Rs. 2.47 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC+. Huracan Evo: 5204 cc engine, 7.2 to 7.3 kmpl mileage. AMG SL 55 Roadster: 3982 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan Evo vs AMG SL 55 Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Huracan evo
|Amg sl 55 roadster
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 3.22 Cr
|₹ 2.47 Cr
|Mileage
|7.2 to 7.3 kmpl
|10 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|5204 cc
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|10
|8