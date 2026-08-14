hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsHuracan Evo vs AMG SL 55 Roadster

Lamborghini Huracan Evo vs Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster

In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan Evo and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Price starts at Rs. 3.22 Cr (last recorded price) for RWD, Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Price starts at Rs. 2.47 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC+. Huracan Evo: 5204 cc engine, 7.2 to 7.3 kmpl mileage. AMG SL 55 Roadster: 3982 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan Evo vs AMG SL 55 Roadster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Huracan evo Amg sl 55 roadster
BrandLamborghiniMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 3.22 Cr₹ 2.47 Cr
Mileage7.2 to 7.3 kmpl10 kmpl
Engine Capacity5204 cc3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders108

Filters
Huracan Evo
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
RWD
₹3.22 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
AMG SL 55 Roadster
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster
4MATIC+
₹2.47 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear View
Taillight
Steering Wheel
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
V10 90° IDS, 40 valves4.0-litre twin-turbo V8
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 6500 rpm700 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
602 bhp @ 8000 rpm469 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes-
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 30 R20R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Magneto-rheological-
Front Suspension
Magneto-rheological-
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20R21
Length
45204705 mm
Wheelbase
26202692 mm
Kerb Weight
13891950 kg
Height
11651359 mm
Width
22361915 mm
Bootspace
150213 litres
No of Seating Rows
12 Rows
Seating Capacity
24 Person
Doors
22 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
8370 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
NoFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
617
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoManual Shift - Electronic
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
CustomisableSienna Brown/Black
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeatherette
Head-rests
FrontFront
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,67,45,2722,68,42,169
Ex-Showroom Price
3,22,00,0002,35,00,000
RTO
32,74,00024,04,000
Insurance
12,70,7729,37,669
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,89,7995,76,942

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Mahindra Blazo i-Trk launched with 320 hp engine, up to 10% higher fuel efficiency
Mahindra Blazo i-Trk launched with 320 hp engine, up to 10% higher fuel efficiency
14 Aug 2026
The first unit of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule in India arrived in orange exterior colour.
First unit of Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule in India is a father's gift to daughter
15 Feb 2022
File photo of Lamborghini Huracan STO.
Lamborghini issues recall for 21 Huracan Evo, STO in US due to door handle issue
18 Jun 2022
Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster marks the return of Mercedes SL in India after a long hiatus.
Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster launched in India, priced at 2.35 crore
22 Jun 2023
Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD
Lamborghini India delivers its first Huracan EVO RWD model in Meghalaya
1 Mar 2022
Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster will be launched in India on June 22.
Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster to launch in India: Price expectations
21 Jun 2023
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder has been launched in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.54 crore.
Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder: First look
8 Jun 2021
Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
7 Dec 2023
Lamborghini Urus Performante, a more powerful version of world's fastest SUV, has landed in India. Priced at more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 crore, minus taxes, the SUV is ferociously fast and agile across tarmac and dirt tracks alike.
Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV: Track test review
9 Mar 2023
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers