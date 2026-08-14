In 2026 when choosing among the Lamborghini Huracan Evo and Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Price starts at Rs. 3.22 Cr (last recorded price) for RWD and Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Price starts at Rs. 3.27 Cr (ex-showroom price) for E Performance. Huracan Evo: 5204 cc engine, 7.2 to 7.3 kmpl mileage. AMG S 63: 3982 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan Evo vs AMG S 63 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Huracan evo
|Amg s 63
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 3.22 Cr
|₹ 3.27 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|7.2 to 7.3 kmpl
|9.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|5204 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-