In 2026 when choosing among the Lamborghini Huracan Evo and Land Rover Range Rover, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Price starts at Rs. 3.22 Cr (last recorded price) for RWD and Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel. Huracan Evo: 5204 cc engine, 7.2 to 7.3 kmpl mileage. Range Rover: 2996 cc engine, 8.7 to 13.16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan Evo vs Range Rover Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Huracan evo
|Range rover
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 3.22 Cr
|₹ 2.4 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|7.2 to 7.3 kmpl
|8.7 to 13.16 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|5204 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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