In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan Evo and Lamborghini Urus Performante, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Price starts at Rs. 3.22 Cr (last recorded price) for RWD, Lamborghini Urus Performante Price starts at Rs. 4.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Twin-Turbo V8. Huracan Evo: 5204 cc engine, 7.2 to 7.3 kmpl mileage. Urus Performante: 3996 cc engine, 7.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan Evo vs Urus Performante Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Huracan evo
|Urus performante
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 3.22 Cr
|₹ 4.22 Cr
|Mileage
|7.2 to 7.3 kmpl
|7.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|5204 cc
|3996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|10
|8