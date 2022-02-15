Huracan Evo vs Urus Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Huracan evo Urus Brand Lamborghini Lamborghini Price ₹ 3.22 Cr ₹ 3.1 Cr Mileage 7.2 to 7.3 kmpl - Engine Capacity 5204 cc 3996 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 10 8

In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan Evo and Lamborghini Urus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Price starts at Rs. 3.22 Cr (last recorded price) for RWD, Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 3.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Twin-Turbo V8. Huracan Evo: 5204 cc engine, 7.2 to 7.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.