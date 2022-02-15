In 2026 when choosing among the Lamborghini Huracan Evo and Lamborghini Urus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Price starts at Rs. 3.22 Cr (last recorded price) for RWD and Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 4.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S. Huracan Evo: 5204 cc engine, 7.2 to 7.3 kmpl mileage. Urus: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 to 7.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan Evo vs Urus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Huracan evo
|Urus
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 3.22 Cr
|₹ 4.18 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|7.2 to 7.3 kmpl
|5.5 to 7.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|5204 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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