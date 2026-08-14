In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan Evo and Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Price starts at Rs. 3.22 Cr (last recorded price) for RWD, Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Price starts at Rs. 3.54 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. Huracan Evo: 5204 cc engine, 7.2 to 7.3 kmpl mileage. Huracan Evo Spyder: 5204 cc engine, 7 to 7.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan Evo vs Huracan Evo Spyder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Huracan evo
|Huracan evo spyder
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 3.22 Cr
|₹ 3.54 Cr
|Mileage
|7.2 to 7.3 kmpl
|7 to 7.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|5204 cc
|5204 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|10
|10