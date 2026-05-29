In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Sonet and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sonet
|Virtus
|Brand
|Kia
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 7.32 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.4 to 24.1 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3