In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Sonet and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet vs Vento Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sonet
|Vento
|Brand
|Kia
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 7.32 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.4 to 24.1 kmpl
|16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3