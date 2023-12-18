Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsSonet vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Kia Sonet vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In 2023 when choosing among the Kia Sonet and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

Filters
Sonet
Kia Sonet
HTE 1.2
₹6.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
E NeoDrive
₹10.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.2K15C + Mild Hybrid System
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
828950 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 4200 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.421.12 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,89,10112,55,041
Ex-Showroom Price
6,89,00010,86,000
RTO
48,2301,18,930
Insurance
31,60049,611
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,53526,975

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Kia Seltos [2019-2023]null | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic,Manual9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Kia Sonet998.0 cc to 1493.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic6.79 - 13.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Seltos [2019-2023] vs Sonet
Hindustan Times
Kia Seltos1482 cc to 1497 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Kia Sonet998.0 cc to 1493.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic6.79 - 13.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Seltos vs Sonet

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Renault is hoping Kiger is able to storm the sub-compact SUV by making use of its sporty looks and a spacious cabin. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Renault Kiger first drive review: French SUV renaissance tailor-made for India
    18 Dec 2023
    Kia has opened bookings for the new Sonet facelift SUV from today (December 20). The carmaker is expected to launch the 2024 Sonet in January with official price announcement.
    Kia Sonet facelift booking begins: Check variants, colours, engine you should pick
    20 Dec 2023
    HMI collaborates with Red Bull to bring Action packed 'Urban-Downhill' to India
    Hyundai collaborates with Red Bull for a high speed mountain biking event
    27 Dec 2023
    Kia Sonet will come with three engine options, five transmission choices and across three broad trim lines.
    Pre-bookings for 2024 Kia Sonet to begin soon. Here's everything you need to know
    20 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Audi has unveiled the Urbansphere Concept electric vehicle, the third and final concept from its Sphere family of EVs.
    Audi Urbansphere Concept EV: First Look
    19 Apr 2022
    Kia will open the bookings for the 2024 Sonet facelift SUV from December 20. The Nexon, Brezza rival is expected to be launched some time in January next year.
    Kia Sonet facelift SUV first look: Safer, sportier and ready to challenge rivals
    14 Dec 2023
    A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
    From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
    28 Aug 2022
    View all
     