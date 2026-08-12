In 2026 when choosing among the Kia Sonet and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sonet
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Kia
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 7.32 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|18.4 to 24.1 kmpl
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-