In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Sonet and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sonet
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Kia
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 7.32 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.4 to 24.1 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4