In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Sonet and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet vs Rumion Comparison