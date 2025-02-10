In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Sonet and Tata Tigor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet vs Tigor Comparison