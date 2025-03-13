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Kia Sonet vs Tata Tiago NRG

In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Sonet and Tata Tiago NRG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet vs Tiago NRG Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sonet Tiago nrg
BrandKiaTata
Price₹ 7.32 Lakhs₹ 7.2 Lakhs
Mileage18.4 to 24.1 kmpl20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Sonet
Kia Sonet
HTE 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
XZ MT
₹7.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kia Sonet Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Headlight
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 4200 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.4 kmpl20.09 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15175 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil SpringSemi Independent, Rear Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15175 / 60 R15
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
385 litres242 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres35 litres
Length
3995 mm3802 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm2400 mm
Height
1570 mm1537 mm
Width
1790 mm1677 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Interior Door Handles
SilverBlack
Scuff Plates
Plastic-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredPiano Black
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackCharcoal Black theme with Piano Black, Chrome trim and Body Coloured outer A/C vent surrounds
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,33,5928,20,410
Ex-Showroom Price
7,31,9007,19,990
RTO
60,23359,399
Insurance
40,95940,521
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,91717,633
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sporty looks Exhaustive feature listADAS

Cons

Limited rear-seat spaceA fair bit of body roll at high speeds

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Latest Videos

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