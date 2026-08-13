In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Sonet and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet vs Punch Comparison