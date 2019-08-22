HT Auto
Compare Cars
Sonet vs Nexon [-] [2020-2023]

Kia Sonet vs Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]

Sonet
Kia Sonet
HTE 1.2
₹6.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.21.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
828765.6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 4200 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
18.417.4
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,89,1018,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
6,89,0007,28,900
RTO
48,23057,973
Insurance
31,60031,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,53517,606

