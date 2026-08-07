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HomeCompare CarsSonet vs Nexon [2020-2023]

Kia Sonet vs Tata Nexon [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sonet Nexon [2020-2023]
BrandKiaTata
Price₹ 7.32 Lakhs₹ 7 Lakhs
Mileage18.4 to 24.1 kmpl17.05 to 24.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Sonet
Kia Sonet
HTE 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [2020-2023]
XE
₹7 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kia Sonet Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Airbags
Rear Left View
Grille
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 4200 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
18.4 kmpl17.4
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil SpringSemi-Independent; closed profile Twist beam with Coil Spring and shock absorber
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15195 / 60 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
385 litres350
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres44
Length
3995 mm3993
Wheelbase
2500 mm2498
Height
1570 mm1606
Width
1790 mm1811
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
With KeyNo
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Interior Door Handles
SilverPainted
Scuff Plates
Plastic-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Key
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoOptional
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited75000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackOff-White and Grey
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,33,5928,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
7,31,9007,28,900
RTO
60,23357,973
Insurance
40,95931,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,91717,606
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sporty looks Exhaustive feature listADAS

Cons

Limited rear-seat spaceA fair bit of body roll at high speeds

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Strong demand for the Seltos, Sonet, Carens Clavis and Syros helped Kia India achieve its best-ever May sales performance in 2026.
Kia India posts record May 2026 sales with 23.6% YoY growth; Sonet, Seltos drive volumes
1 Jun 2026
Next-gen Kia Sonet spied testing with new design, panoramic sunroof, bigger screens and updated platform ahead of its expected 2027 debut.
Next-gen Kia Sonet spotted on test in India; What to expect
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Tata Nexon Camo
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Latest Videos

Tata Motors will drive in the Nexon EV in a new avatar on September 14. The 2023 Nexon EV facelift comes with major updates and improved range.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?
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Kia Syros SUV has been launched in India as a model which is positioned between the Sonet and Seltos SUV and offer best of both the sub-compact and compact SUVs. Equipped with both petrol and diesel engine options, the Syros also promises to impress with its drive dynamics.
Kia Syros first drive review: Quirky, tallboy, unconventional SUV promises to offer best of Sonet, Seltos
28 Jan 2025
Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
14 Feb 2024
The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
9 Mar 2024
Kia will open the bookings for the 2024 Sonet facelift SUV from December 20. The Nexon, Brezza rival is expected to be launched some time in January next year.
Kia Sonet facelift SUV first look: Safer, sportier and ready to challenge rivals
14 Dec 2023
Kia Sonet 2024 facelift SUV comes with host of updates that includes a new exterior look, an updated interior and features galore. The biggest bragging right now is the introduction of ADAS technology, a first in the sub-compact SUV segment.
Kia Sonet 2024 facelift review: Armed with ADAS, ready for rivals
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