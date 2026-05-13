In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Sonet and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet vs Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sonet
|Altroz cng [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Kia
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.32 Lakhs
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.4 to 24.1 kmpl
|26.2 to 26.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3