In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Sonet and Maruti Suzuki Alto, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet vs Alto Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sonet
|Alto
|Brand
|Kia
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.32 Lakhs
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.4 to 24.1 kmpl
|22.0 to 31.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|796 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3