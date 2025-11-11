In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Sonet and Mahindra Bolero, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet vs Bolero Comparison