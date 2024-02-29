In 2024 when choosing among the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features,
In 2024 when choosing among the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive.
Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage.
Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet [2023-2024] vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sonet [2023-2024]
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Kia
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|₹ 11.14 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|18.2 to 24.1 kmpl
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-