In 2024 when choosing among the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Sonet [2023-2024] vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sonet [2023-2024] Urban cruiser hyryder Brand Kia Toyota Price ₹ 7.79 Lakhs ₹ 11.14 Lakhs Range - 950 km/charge Mileage 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 998 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time - -