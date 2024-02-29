In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Sonet [2023-2024] vs Urban Cruiser Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sonet [2023-2024] Urban cruiser Brand Kia Toyota Price ₹ 7.79 Lakhs ₹ 8.5 Lakhs Mileage 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4