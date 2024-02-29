Saved Articles

Kia Sonet [2023-2024] vs Tata Nexon EV Prime

In 2024 when choosing among the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage,

Sonet [2023-2024] vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sonet [2023-2024] nexon ev prime
BrandKiaTata
Price₹ 7.79 Lakhs₹ 14.99 Lakhs
Range- 312 km/charge
Mileage18.2 to 24.1 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-30.2 kwh
Engine Capacity998 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-9 Hrs
Sonet [2023-2024]
Kia Sonet [2023-2024]
HTE 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.79 Lakhs*
Nexon EV Prime
Tata Nexon EV Prime
XM
₹14.99 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.2Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 4200 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,73,73915,83,003
Ex-Showroom Price
7,79,00014,99,000
RTO
58,53016,000
Insurance
35,70967,503
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,78034,024
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with featuresMultiple engine and transmission optionsGood exterior styling

Cons

Slightly cramped cabinTop-end variants are pricey

    Latest News

    A recent study has revealed Seltos, Carens and Sonet, three of Kia's flagship models in the SUV and MPV segments, are among vehicles offering one of the lowest ownership costs among all their rivals.
    Kia Sonet, Carens offer lowest maintenance cost, Seltos is close second: Study
    29 Feb 2024
    In the last few years, from Sony to Huawei, Apple to Xiaomi; traditional technology giants have been making major headlines with their automotive ventures throwing challenges to conventional auto OEMs.
    Tech giants and their automobile dream: Status report
    29 Feb 2024
    BYD sells its cars in around 70 countries across the world, including India. But it is not interested in the US market currently.
    Chinese vehicles under radar for national security data risk in United States
    29 Feb 2024
    Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury was supposed to create a new body style called Sport Utility Sedan (SUS) and it was primarily meant for China.
    Mercedes cancels Maybach SUV sedan, considers it too expensive to develop
    29 Feb 2024
    Latest Videos

    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Skoda showcased the Enyaq electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo ahead of its expected launch in India later this year as the carmaker's first EV in the country.
    Skoda Enyaq EV makes India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo
    1 Feb 2024
    Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
    Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
    14 Feb 2024
    Tata Punch EV is offered with two battery options - standard range and long range. The performance credentials of both also vary. The claimed range is at around 315 kms for the one with the 25 kWh battery while it is at around 421 kms with the 35 kWh battery pack.
    Tata Punch EV review: Packs more punch with electric power
    23 Jan 2024
