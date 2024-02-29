In 2024 when choosing among the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage,
In 2024 when choosing among the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM.
Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage.
Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet [2023-2024] vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sonet [2023-2024]
| nexon ev prime
|Brand
|Kia
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
| 312 km/charge
|Mileage
|18.2 to 24.1 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hrs