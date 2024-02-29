In 2024 when choosing among the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, In 2024 when choosing among the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Sonet [2023-2024] vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sonet [2023-2024] nexon ev prime Brand Kia Tata Price ₹ 7.79 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Range - 312 km/charge Mileage 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 998 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 9 Hrs