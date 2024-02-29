In 2024 when choosing among the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, In 2024 when choosing among the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Sonet [2023-2024] vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sonet [2023-2024] Nexon ev [2020-2023] Brand Kia Tata Price ₹ 7.79 Lakhs ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Range - 312.0 Mileage 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 998 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 8.5 Hrs