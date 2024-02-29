In 2024 when choosing among the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features,
In 2024 when choosing among the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM.
Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage.
Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet [2023-2024] vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sonet [2023-2024]
|Nexon ev [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Kia
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|312.0
|Mileage
|18.2 to 24.1 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8.5 Hrs