In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Sonet [2023-2024] vs Harrier [2019-2023] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sonet [2023-2024] Harrier [2019-2023] Brand Kia Tata Price ₹ 7.79 Lakhs ₹ 13.84 Lakhs Mileage 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1956 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4