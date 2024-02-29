Saved Articles

Kia Sonet [2023-2024] vs Skoda Slavia

In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Skoda Slavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Sonet [2023-2024] vs Slavia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sonet [2023-2024] Slavia
BrandKiaSkoda
Price₹ 7.79 Lakhs₹ 10.69 Lakhs
Mileage18.2 to 24.1 kmpl19 to 20.32 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.21.0 TSI Petrol
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 4200 rpm178 nm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm114 bhp
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
No-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,73,73912,21,246
Ex-Showroom Price
7,79,00010,69,000
RTO
58,5301,13,230
Insurance
35,70938,516
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,78026,249
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with featuresMultiple engine and transmission optionsGood exterior styling

Cons

Slightly cramped cabinTop-end variants are pricey

Slavia Comparison with other cars

Skoda Slavia999.0 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Volkswagen Virtus999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic11.56 - 19.41 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Slavia vs Virtus

    Latest News

    A recent study has revealed Seltos, Carens and Sonet, three of Kia's flagship models in the SUV and MPV segments, are among vehicles offering one of the lowest ownership costs among all their rivals.
    Kia Sonet, Carens offer lowest maintenance cost, Seltos is close second: Study
    29 Feb 2024
    The upcoming sub-4 metre compact SUV will be based on Kushaq's platform.
    Skoda confirms subcompact SUV for India, will rival Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza
    27 Feb 2024
    The Yamaha YZR-M1 MotoGP bikes will carry 'The Call of the Blue' brand campaign name on the front cowl
    Yamaha Motor India steps up as official sponsor for Yamaha MotoGP team
    26 Feb 2024
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 will be available in three colours - Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Racing Red.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Pulsar NS160 & Pulsar NS125 launched with new features
    28 Feb 2024
    Kia will open the bookings for the 2024 Sonet facelift SUV from December 20. The Nexon, Brezza rival is expected to be launched some time in January next year.
    Kia Sonet facelift SUV first look: Safer, sportier and ready to challenge rivals
    14 Dec 2023
    Kia Sonet 2024 facelift SUV comes with host of updates that includes a new exterior look, an updated interior and features galore. The biggest bragging right now is the introduction of ADAS technology, a first in the sub-compact SUV segment.
    Kia Sonet 2024 facelift review: Armed with ADAS, ready for rivals
    11 Jan 2024
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
