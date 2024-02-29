In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Renault Duster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Renault Duster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 9.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RXS 1.5 Petrol MT. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Duster: 1498 cc engine, 14.19 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Sonet [2023-2024] vs Duster Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sonet [2023-2024] Duster Brand Kia Renault Price ₹ 7.79 Lakhs ₹ 9.39 Lakhs Mileage 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl 14.19 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1498 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4