In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Sonet [2023-2024] vs Kicks Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sonet [2023-2024] Kicks Brand Kia Nissan Price ₹ 7.79 Lakhs ₹ 9.5 Lakhs Mileage 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1330 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4