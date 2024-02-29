In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and MG Hector, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and MG Hector, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Sonet [2023-2024] vs Hector Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sonet [2023-2024] Hector Brand Kia MG Price ₹ 7.79 Lakhs ₹ 15 Lakhs Mileage 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1451 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4