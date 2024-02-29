In 2024 when choosing among the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and
In 2024 when choosing among the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 6.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Pace.
Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage.
Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet [2023-2024] vs Comet EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sonet [2023-2024]
|Comet ev
|Brand
|Kia
|MG
|Price
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|₹ 6.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|230 km/charge
|Mileage
|18.2 to 24.1 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|17.3 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-