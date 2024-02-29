In 2024 when choosing among the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 6.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Pace. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Sonet [2023-2024] vs Comet EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sonet [2023-2024] Comet ev Brand Kia MG Price ₹ 7.79 Lakhs ₹ 6.99 Lakhs Range - 230 km/charge Mileage 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 17.3 kWh Engine Capacity 998 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -