In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1349 cc engine, 14.34 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Sonet [2023-2024] vs Astor Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sonet [2023-2024] Astor Brand Kia MG Price ₹ 7.79 Lakhs ₹ 9.98 Lakhs Mileage 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl 14.34 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1349 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4