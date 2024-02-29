Saved Articles

Kia Sonet [2023-2024] vs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Sonet [2023-2024] vs Wagon R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sonet [2023-2024] Wagon r
BrandKiaMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 7.79 Lakhs₹ 5.54 Lakhs
Mileage18.2 to 24.1 kmpl23.56 to 34.05 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43
Sonet [2023-2024]
Kia Sonet [2023-2024]
HTE 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
LXI 1.0
₹5.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.2K10B
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 4200 rpm89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm66 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,73,7396,08,310
Ex-Showroom Price
7,79,0005,54,500
RTO
58,53027,010
Insurance
35,70926,300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,78013,074
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with featuresMultiple engine and transmission optionsGood exterior styling

Cons

Slightly cramped cabinTop-end variants are pricey

