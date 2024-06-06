Sonet [2023-2024] vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sonet [2023-2024] Swift [2021-2024] Brand Kia Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.79 Lakhs ₹ 5.99 Lakhs Mileage 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.