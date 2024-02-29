In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Maruti Suzuki Swift, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Swift Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi.
Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage.
Swift: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet [2023-2024] vs Swift Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sonet [2023-2024]
|Swift
|Brand
|Kia
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.2 to 24.1 kmpl
|22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4