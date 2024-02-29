Saved Articles

Kia Sonet [2023-2024] vs Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Sonet [2023-2024] vs S-Cross Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sonet [2023-2024] S-cross
BrandKiaMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 7.79 Lakhs₹ 8.39 Lakhs
Mileage18.2 to 24.1 kmpl18.55 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears
Cylinders44
Sonet [2023-2024]
Kia Sonet [2023-2024]
HTE 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Sigma
₹8.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.2K15B Smart Hybrid
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 4200 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,73,7399,57,868
Ex-Showroom Price
7,79,0008,39,000
RTO
58,53070,750
Insurance
35,70938,651
Accessories Charges
08,967
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,78020,588
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with featuresMultiple engine and transmission optionsGood exterior styling

Cons

Slightly cramped cabinTop-end variants are pricey

