Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Sonet [2023-2024] vs Ignis Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sonet [2023-2024] Ignis Brand Kia Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.79 Lakhs ₹ 5.84 Lakhs Mileage 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl 20.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4