In 2024 when choosing among the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.53 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Sonet [2023-2024] vs Grand Vitara Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sonet [2023-2024] Grand vitara Brand Kia Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.79 Lakhs ₹ 10.7 Lakhs Range - 950 km/charge Mileage 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl 20.53 to 27.97 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 998 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time - -