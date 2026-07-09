In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O). Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet [2023-2024] vs Alto K10 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sonet [2023-2024]
|Alto k10
|Brand
|Kia
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|₹ 3.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.2 to 24.1 kmpl
|24.39 to 33.85 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3