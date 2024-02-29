In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Maruti Suzuki Alto, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Maruti Suzuki Alto, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Sonet [2023-2024] vs Alto Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sonet [2023-2024] Alto Brand Kia Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.79 Lakhs ₹ 3.15 Lakhs Mileage 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 796 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 4 3