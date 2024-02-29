In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for W4.
Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage.
XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet [2023-2024] vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison
