In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Mahindra Scorpio-N, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Mahindra Scorpio-N Price starts at Rs. 13.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Scorpio-N: 1997 cc engine, 13.67 to 18.57 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Sonet [2023-2024] vs Scorpio-N Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sonet [2023-2024] Scorpio-n Brand Kia Mahindra Price ₹ 7.79 Lakhs ₹ 13.6 Lakhs Mileage 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl 13.67 to 18.57 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1997 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4