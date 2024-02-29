Saved Articles

Kia Sonet [2023-2024] vs Mahindra Scorpio

In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Mahindra Scorpio, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Sonet [2023-2024] vs Scorpio Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sonet [2023-2024] Scorpio
BrandKiaMahindra
Price₹ 7.79 Lakhs₹ 11.99 Lakhs
Mileage18.2 to 24.1 kmpl15.0 to 17.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc2179 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders44
Sonet [2023-2024]
Kia Sonet [2023-2024]
HTE 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
S3 Plus
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.22.2 L mHawk
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 4200 rpm280 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm119 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,73,73915,22,048
Ex-Showroom Price
7,79,00012,77,169
RTO
58,5301,64,476
Insurance
35,70963,033
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,78032,354
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with featuresMultiple engine and transmission optionsGood exterior styling

Cons

Slightly cramped cabinTop-end variants are pricey

    Latest News

    A recent study has revealed Seltos, Carens and Sonet, three of Kia's flagship models in the SUV and MPV segments, are among vehicles offering one of the lowest ownership costs among all their rivals.
    Kia Sonet, Carens offer lowest maintenance cost, Seltos is close second: Study
    29 Feb 2024
    Mahindra's newly launched Scorpio N Z8 closely competes with Tata Safari's Pure (O) trim.
    Tata Safari Pure (O) vs Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select: Which offers what features
    27 Feb 2024
    The Yamaha YZR-M1 MotoGP bikes will carry 'The Call of the Blue' brand campaign name on the front cowl
    Yamaha Motor India steps up as official sponsor for Yamaha MotoGP team
    26 Feb 2024
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 will be available in three colours - Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Racing Red.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Pulsar NS160 & Pulsar NS125 launched with new features
    28 Feb 2024
    Kia will open the bookings for the 2024 Sonet facelift SUV from December 20. The Nexon, Brezza rival is expected to be launched some time in January next year.
    Kia Sonet facelift SUV first look: Safer, sportier and ready to challenge rivals
    14 Dec 2023
    Kia Sonet 2024 facelift SUV comes with host of updates that includes a new exterior look, an updated interior and features galore. The biggest bragging right now is the introduction of ADAS technology, a first in the sub-compact SUV segment.
    Kia Sonet 2024 facelift review: Armed with ADAS, ready for rivals
    11 Jan 2024
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
