In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Sonet [2023-2024] vs KUV100 NXT Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sonet [2023-2024] Kuv100 nxt Brand Kia Mahindra Price ₹ 7.79 Lakhs ₹ 5.66 Lakhs Mileage 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl 18.15 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1198 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 4 3