In 2024 when choosing among the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2024 when choosing among the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for P4.
Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage.
e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet [2023-2024] vs e2o-plus Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sonet [2023-2024]
|E2o-plus
|Brand
|Kia
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|₹ 7.34 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|18.2 to 24.1 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|10.08 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6hrs @ 220V Hrs