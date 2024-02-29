In 2024 when choosing among the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for P4. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Sonet [2023-2024] vs e2o-plus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sonet [2023-2024] E2o-plus Brand Kia Mahindra Price ₹ 7.79 Lakhs ₹ 7.34 Lakhs Range - 110 km/charge Mileage 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 10.08 kwh Engine Capacity 998 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 6hrs @ 220V Hrs