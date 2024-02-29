In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Mahindra Bolero Neo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 9.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4.
Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage.
Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet [2023-2024] vs Bolero Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sonet [2023-2024]
|Bolero neo
|Brand
|Kia
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|₹ 9.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.2 to 24.1 kmpl
|17.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1493 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3