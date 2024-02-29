In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Mahindra Bolero, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Mahindra Bolero, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 9.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Sonet [2023-2024] vs Bolero Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sonet [2023-2024] Bolero Brand Kia Mahindra Price ₹ 7.79 Lakhs ₹ 9.9 Lakhs Mileage 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl 16 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1493 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 4 3